1h ago
Tokyo Daily Coronavirus Cases Surge Fivefold as Outbreak Spreads
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo found 2,198 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, topping 2,000 for the first time since September 4.
- New cases jumped more than fivefold compared with 390 a week earlier
- Serious cases remained unchanged at 4 from yesterday
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
