(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Disney Resort will reopen on July 1, bringing to an end a four-month closure due to the coronavirus.

Oriental Land Co., which runs Tokyo Disneyland and its sister theme park DisneySea, will implement measures to prevent the virus, such as online ticket reservations to limit guest numbers, according to a statement Tuesday. Visitors will be required to take a temperature check, wear masks and maintain social distancing in queues for attractions, while contact with mascots will not be allowed. A spokesman said the company is aiming to keep visitor capacity below 50% of normal.

Shares of Oriental Land erased losses and rose as much as 3.8% on the news. The parks, which together with the surrounding hotels make up more than 95% of the company’s revenue, have been closed since late February. Oriental Land, which operates the park in Japan on a license basis with Walt Disney Co., said it could not detail the impact on earnings at this time.

Disney resorts across the world are reopening as cities ease lockdown restrictions put in place during the pandemic. The parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong have reopened already, and Disneyland Paris will operate again from July 15. Parks in the U.S. are also planning to re-open in phases from July.

