Tokyo Finds 103 New Covid Cases, Most in Nearly Three Months

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s capital found 103 new coronavirus cases on Monday, the most in nearly three months according to data from the Tokyo government.

The number of serious cases remained at 1. But the seven-day average case load figure rose to 75.7, nearly doubling from the previous week.

While Japan has managed so far to avoid a mass outbreak of the omicron variant, the number of new cases have been creeping up in recent weeks. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has taken a tough approach to border restrictions, which appears to have led to a rise in his approval ratings.

Xenophobia Spills Into Japan’s Covid-Era Debate on Immigration

In the southern prefecture of Okinawa, 130 cases were reported Monday, the highest since late September, according to Fuji News Network. In the Japanese capital, a cluster of 11 cases was found at the Tokyo Daijingu shrine, the broadcaster also reported.

Japanese have been visiting shrines across the nation in recent days to welcome in the New Year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.