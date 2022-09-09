(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Gas Co., which has supplied the Japanese capital with energy since 1885, is expanding into renewables thousands of miles from home to help reduce its carbon footprint and support a strained power market.

The company will move into Sweden and Finland from the middle of this decade, Hiroyuki Suzuki, chief executive officer of TG Nordic Aps, said in an interview. The unit recently established a base in Denmark with a plan to develop as much as 1 gigawatt of renewable energy in the region by 2030 together with a local utility.

The worst energy crisis in decades, stoked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, has exposed the fragility of Europe’s power system. While Tokyo Gas will focus mainly on intermittent onshore wind and solar, the Nordic region needs all additional power capacity it can get its hands on.

“Denmark is very good for the onshore wind market, that’s why we are starting there before expanding into Sweden and Finland,” said Suzuki.

The firm is already the biggest independent power producer in Japan. Its green drive also includes diving into the budding offshore wind market at home, solar power in the US and onshore wind in Mexico.

Denmark is among the most mature green power markets in the world and wind regularly exceeds more than half of its electricity production. It’s also the home of Vestas Wind Systems A/S, the world’s biggest maker of wind turbines. Tokyo Gas has formed a 50/50 joint venture with local supplier EWII, and the two partners currently operate plants with a total capacity of 54 megawatts.

“Denmark is a very attractive market for renewables. They have a lot of experience and expertise across the whole value chain,” he said, adding that financing will be done independently on an individual basis for each project.

There are no immediate plans to establish a trading desk, but it’s something that will have to be looked at in the future as the expansion gathers pace, he added.

