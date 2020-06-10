(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she’s not considering the possibility of canceling the Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital, which were pushed back a year to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“No, of course not,” Koike said when asked about the possibility in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg Television. She added the plan was now to work toward a “much simpler and less expensive event.”

A day earlier, the event’s organizing committee in Tokyo said the 2021 Olympic Games will be scaled back, with plans to limit staffers and the size of ceremonies, but not athletes and spectators.

The governor of Tokyo also said she hopes to lift a virus alert for the Japanese capital this week and try to move to Phase 3 of a staged re-opening, which would allow more businesses to resume operations.

“We do hope so,” Koike said, when asked about the possibility. “We check all the data, and if the data goes down from the standard of alert, then we are ready to ease the restrictions and also to step up to step number 3.”

The alert was issued June 2 to urge additional caution against the virus, after a rebound in new cases.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.