(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said she had no plans at this point of asking the national government to introduce a quasi-emergency in the capital over the coronavirus as infection numbers are ticking up.

Speaking to reporters late Wednesday, she said she was extremely concerned about the rapid spread of the omicron variant. The Japanese capital confirmed 390 cases on Wednesday, compared with 76 a week earlier.

The government is planning to introduce restrictions aimed at controlling the virus in the prefectures of Okinawa, Yamaguchi and Hiroshima, public broadcaster NHK said. The number of daily infections nationwide leaped to more than 2,000 on Wednesday, for the first time since late September.

