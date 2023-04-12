(Bloomberg) -- Sandstorms plaguing northern China have spread across the sea, shrouding skies from South Korea to Japan and bringing the first yellow dust to Tokyo since 2021.

Sandstorm particles have been detected in the northern and western parts of Japan and are expected to be found throughout Thursday, according to a Wednesday statement from the Japan Meteorological Agency. Visibility could be less than 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) in some places, it said. Particles were detected in Tokyo for the first time in two years, according to local broadcaster TBS, citing the JMA.

In Korea, commuters complained of sore throats as AirKorea warned that all regions of the country would have “very unhealthy” air today because of the sandstorms. The fine dust level soared to 10 times higher than average on Wednesday.

The China Meteorological Administration issued its second sandstorm warning of the week, advising of bad air lasting Thursday and Friday and sweeping across the nation from Inner Mongolia to Beijing to Shanghai.

In Beijing, where sandstorms have been frequent since early March, a gallows humor has set in, with “吃土” or “eating dirt” trending on social media. Memes were also spreading across WeChat groups, such as a cartoon of a dust storm turning a commuting worker into a Terracotta Warrior.

The dust has also spurred an international blame game. China’s chief meteorologist said the most recent sandstorms originated in Mongolia, where warm and dry weather evaporated moisture in the soil, creating more loose particles to be swept up by the wind. China’s Global Times newspaper also lashed out at South Korean media headlines that described the sandstorms as Chinese in origin.

