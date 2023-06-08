(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s residents are again being urged to conserve power to avoid shortages, as the nation continues to grapple with the fallout of last year’s energy crisis.

Japan’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy asked the capital’s households and businesses to rein in electricity use during July and August, according to a notice. Power reserves are expected to fall to “severely” low levels during those months, and an unexpected plant outage or hot weather could quickly tighten supply.

Despite natural gas and coal prices falling from last year’s record high levels, governments and utilities are still warning of future supply crunches. The energy savings measures in Japan, one of the world’s biggest buyers of liquefied natural gas, could help reduce its fossil fuel needs and put more pressure on overseas prices. The government made similar, successful appeals last winter and summer.

Residents are being urged to reduce use of energy-intensive appliances from dryers to toasters, but advised to keep using air conditioners if there is risk of heatstroke during the hot summer months.

LNG imports in May fell to the lowest level in two decades due in part to the conservation efforts.

