(Bloomberg) -- Consumer price gains in Tokyo slowed for a second month in December, in a sign that cost-push inflation may be easing while thrifty consumers also cut back on discretionary outlays.

Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.1% in the capital, decelerating from 2.3% in November, the ministry of internal affairs said Tuesday. The reading was the weakest since June 2022 and matched economists’ consensus forecast.

Tokyo’s figures serve as leading indicators for national data to be announced next week.

A separate report showed that Japan’s households cut their spending in November by 2.9% from the previous year, as rising costs of living prompted shoppers to become more selective about what to buy. The drop was steeper than the consensus call for a 2.3% decline.

Together, the reports indicate that cost-push inflationary pressure is easing, with the data underscoring patchiness in the recovery after the economy contracted at the steepest pace since the height of the pandemic during the summer quarter.

Tuesday’s data showed price gains of processed food in Tokyo slowed to 6% in December from 6.4% a month earlier, while utility prices continued to sharply fall from the previous year as gas prices in the capital sank 22%. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s decision to keep utility subsidies in place on electricity and gas has helped reduce the overall inflation rate by 0.45 percentage point, the same impact as in November.

A deeper measure of the inflation trend that strips out fresh food and energy prices also decelerated, sliding to 3.5%, a fourth consecutive month of cooling.

Bank of Japan officials will parse the figures ahead of a board meeting that concludes on Jan. 23, where in addition to setting policy they’ll release updated outlooks for prices and growth.

The latest price data are broadly in line with the BOJ’s view that import-driven price pressure is subsiding. Governor Kazuo Ueda has maintained that even with the waning impact from import prices, he sees an increasing likelihood Japan is poised to escape from the low-inflation environment that plagued the economy for the last 25 years.

Ueda is now focused on the outlook for wage hikes and indications that corporations have changed their mindsets. At new-year events, the governor said he sees some shift in price-setting behaviors among businesses, adding that he expects wages and inflation to rise in a balanced manner this year.

