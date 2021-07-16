(Bloomberg) -- Prefectures surrounding Tokyo have expanded a coronavirus advisory limiting restaurant openings, alcohol sales and spectator numbers amid a surge in infections.

Kanagawa’s local government declared its own state of emergency on Friday and requested restaurants shorten operations and refrain from offering alcohol, measures that will take effect from July 22. The local authorities in Saitama and Chiba have expanded the areas that the existing virus advisory covers.

The moves come less than a week before the start of the Tokyo Olympics on July 23. With Japan lagging behind other developed nations in its vaccination drive, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has seen his approval ratings drop in opinion polls.

