(Bloomberg) -- Athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer will be required to take daily coronavirus tests, a stricter requirement than previously announced.

All participants are also required to take two virus tests before flying to Japan, according to a joint statement on the updated playbook released following a five-party meeting, including Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee.

Scrutiny over hosting the world’s biggest sporting event during a pandemic has increased in recent weeks. Tokyo and other urban areas entered their third state of emergency this month as infections increased.

