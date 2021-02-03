(Bloomberg) -- The head of the Tokyo Olympic Organizing Committee is under fire after saying women talk too much in meetings.

Yoshiro Mori, 83, made the remarks Wednesday in response to plans to double the proportion of women on the board of the Japan Olympic Committee to 40% from 20%.

“If you increase the number of women, you have to some extent limit the time for their remarks, otherwise you’ll run into trouble because it will never end,” he said.

In comments livestreamed to the media, Mori added that he had found that Japan Rugby Football Union board meetings took twice as long after the number of women participants was increased. Women are highly competitive and if one speaks, then others also feel they must do so, said Mori.

Japanese Women See Record Election Win, But Parity Remains Slow

A former prime minister, Mori is known for his frequent gaffes. Japan’s political institutions are among the most male-dominated in the world. The country ranks 166th out of 200 on female representation in government, according to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, far below Pakistan and Libya.

He was one of the least popular prime ministers in modern Japanese history, leaving office after a little more than a year in the post, with an approval rating in the single digits.

In response to the comments, Olympic judo medalist turned sports academic Noriko Mizoguchi urged Mori to use his position to eliminate gender bias.

Mori’s remarks came as the organizers published a playbook about how they plan to stage the delayed Tokyo 2020 Games this summer amid the pandemic.

