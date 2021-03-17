(Bloomberg) -- Hiroshi Sasaki, chief executive creative director of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, quit after a magazine reported that he had made a demeaning suggestion involving a female comedian, Kyodo News reported.

The departure of 66-year-old Sasaki, who was responsible for all four opening and closing ceremonies at the delayed games, follows that of former Japan Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who resigned in February as chief of the overall Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee after he also made sexist comments.

