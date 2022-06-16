(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo’s metropolitan assembly passed a bill on Wednesday to introduce a same-sex partnership system throughout the Japanese capital, expanding recognition of the LGBTQ community in the only Group of Seven nation that doesn’t afford them the right to get married or enter civil unions.

From mid-October, couples will be able to apply online for certificates to prove their partnership status, as long as either partner lives, works or studies in the capital. While Tokyo isn’t Japan’s first local government to introduce such a framework -- a handful of prefectures including Osaka and more than 100 municipalities already have one -- it’s by far the largest, accounting for more than 1/10 of the country’s population of 125 million.

Among the G-7 nations, the US, Canada, France, Germany and the UK have legalized same-sex marriage, while Italy recognizes civil unions. The Japanese public largely supports marriage equality, with 65% in favor in a March 2021 poll by the Asahi newspaper, but the long-ruling conservative Liberal Democratic Party has made little progress on the issue.

While Tokyo’s partnership system would make it easier for couples to access services, it’s a far cry from full legal marriage, which secures rights of inheritance and child custody and allows Japanese nationals to sponsor a foreign spouse’s visa.

In January, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in parliament that the question of whether to introduce same-sex marriage “relates to the very foundation of what a family means in Japan, and must be considered extremely carefully.”

While Japan has no nationwide law banning discrimination against LGBTQ people, Tokyo enacted such an ordinance in 2018 ahead of its hosting of the Summer Olympics, framed as an effort to align with the Olympic charter’s condemnation of “discrimination of any kind.” The partnership ordinance, sponsored by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, has amended that bylaw.

To be eligible, both partners need to be at least 18 years old and not already married or in another partnership, according to a draft plan submitted in May. Foreign nationals can apply as long as they meet the criteria. If either partner has children, they can choose to list the children’s names on the partnership certificate.

