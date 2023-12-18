(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo prosecutors raided the headquarters of two ruling Liberal Democratic Party factions, Kyodo News said, as a slush fund scandal sent disapproval of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to the worst for a Japanese premier since 1947 in one major poll.

The raids were widely reported across Japanese media, which had sent reporters to both sites. Domestic TV showed footage of people in dark suits entering the buildings on Tuesday.

The two groups within the long-ruling LDP are suspected of breaking the law on political funding, NHK said, citing unidentified people related to the matter. Tokyo prosecutors declined to comment. Both factions involved issued statements of apology and said they would cooperate with authorities, without giving details.

The step came after Kishida replaced four ministers last week who are among lawmakers accused of concealing income generated from fundraising events. All are members of the largest faction — once headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Tuesday’s raid also involved the faction headed by Toshihiro Nikai, indicating the investigation has spread further, worsening the headache for Kishida.

Read more: Kishida Support Hits New Low After Japan Funding Scandal: Nikkei

No general election need be held until 2025 and the LDP is unlikely to be removed from government because the opposition is fragmented. Yet continued failure to revive support will distract from Kishida’s policy agenda and could prompt the party to replace him.

A survey conducted by the Mainichi Shimbun over the weekend found approval had fallen by 5 percentage points from last month to 16%, the lowest since 2011. The proportion saying they disapproved of the cabinet rose to 79%, the highest since the newspaper started conducting such polls more than seven decades ago.

A slew of other surveys carried out over the same period found support well below the 30% line seen as the danger zone for Japanese premiers, with a majority of respondents saying they saw Kishida as responsible for the scandal. Support for the LDP is also falling, but remains higher than that of any rival party.

Read more: Japan Premier’s Woes Fuel Speculation About Potential Successors

In the meantime, the turmoil is overshadowing Kishida’s policy program, as he tries to push through measures to shield voters from the effects of inflation and seeks ways to fund his plans for the largest defense expansion since World War II.

Kishida told reporters he had seen media reports about the probe. He added he planned to keep in place two cabinet ministers who hail from the Nikai faction, including Justice Minister Ryuji Koizumi.

“The party must take this with a strong sense of crisis and work to restore trust in politics,” Kishida said.

Most LDP lawmakers belong to factions that act as parties within the party, raising funds and promoting their own members for cabinet positions. The current scandal, seen by many as the widest-ranging in decades for a party that has been in power almost continuously since 1955, involves money generated by selling tickets to fundraising events.

A trip to South America that had been planned for January as part of Kishida’s effort to reach out to the Global South may be canceled, the Mainichi and other media have reported. The widening investigation will also affect Kishida’s options as he replaces party executives including policy chief Koichi Hagiuda, who have offered their resignations over the scandal.

(Updates with comments from factions in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.