Tokyo saw an unexpected spike in coronavirus cases with 34 new infections reported Tuesday, which could lead the local government to ask businesses in the capital to close their doors again if the surge continues.

The jump in cases, reported by local media including TBS, is the most in a single day since May 9, and comes a week after a national state of emergency order was lifted in the Tokyo region. As newly confirmed cases had fallen in some days to single figures, footfall at major stations and passenger numbers on trains have begun to return to near pre-pandemic levels, with establishments from gyms to schools re-opening their doors on Monday.

The rise may lead Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike to issue what she has dubbed a “Tokyo Alert,” warning residents to be vigilant against the pandemic, broadcaster NTV reported. Koike has laid out three criteria for triggering the alert, including more than 20 newly reported cases in a day, half of those unable to be traced, and infections rising from the previous week. The city’s scenic Rainbow Bridge would be lit red if the alert is triggered.

If cases continue to climb after the alert, the city has said it may again call for companies to shut and residents to stay at home. While Japanese authorities lack the legal power to enforce such restrictions due to civil liberties enshrined in the postwar constitution, there was a large degree of cooperation during the seven-week state of emergency.

Many cases over the past week have been attributed to the city’s nightlife districts, with around 40% of the 90 infections reported through Monday believed linked to areas populated by hostess clubs and other such venues. Many of the cases also come from a cluster at a hospital in Koganei in the west of the city, where a total of 31 infections have been reported, including 15 newly announced on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if those 15 are included in the 30 cases reported by the city Tuesday.

