Tokyo found 48 new cases of coronavirus Monday, local Japanese media reported, with almost half of which were connected to nightlife districts that have been the epicenter of recent infections.

A total of 20 cases were found in a mass testing effort of nightlife districts workers, newswire Jiji reported, citing an unidentified official. The capital had disclosed a similar case load Sunday, with most of those infections linked to nightclubs and bars.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government is planning to completely lift business restrictions Friday, and Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura indicated Sunday the recent case spike wouldn’t derail those plans. The Nikkei 225 Stock Average closed 3.5% lower Monday, in part fueled by concerns about a new resurgences in cases.

