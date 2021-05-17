(Bloomberg) -- The Tokyo Stock Exchange is considering expanding trading hours in a move designed to attract retail investors and foreign traders, the Nikkei newspaper reported, without citing anyone.

The bourse, which currently closes at 3 p.m. Tokyo time, is considering expanding trading hours into the afternoon and evening in a change that could be made as early as 2024, the report said. An advisory body plans to meet this week and solicit opinion from brokerages and institutional investors, according to the Nikkei.

The move would be the first significant change in trading hours in Tokyo for years. In 2011, the exchange shortened its lunch break by 30 minutes to the current one hour. An advisory panel in 2014 recommended the exchange should consider an evening session, but the plans were scrapped after opposition from traditional brokerages.

The Tokyo exchange currently trades between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time, with a lunch break between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., making the trading day shorter than many other regional exchanges. The bourse is also considering canceling the fixed lunch break, the Nikkei said.

A spokesman for Japan Exchange Group, which operates the TSE, said it wasn’t the source of the report.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.