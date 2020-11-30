(Bloomberg) -- Tokyo Stock Exchange president Koichiro Miyahara will step down to accept responsibility for the all-day outage that halted trading on the world’s third-largest equity market last month.

Akira Kiyota, the chief executive officer of parent Japan Exchange Group Inc., will retain his post while taking a 50% pay cut for four months. Kiyota will take over Miyahara’s role as head of the exchange, with Miyahara also stepping down from his role as co-chief operating officer of Japan Exchange. The resignation was earlier reported by the Nikkei.

The exit comes after regulators issued a business improvement order to the Tokyo bourse as well as Japan Exchange Group, following an investigation into the outage on Oct. 1. That was the first all-day stoppage of trading since the exchange shifted to a fully electronic system in 1999, and an embarrassing episode for the exchange, damaging an ongoing pitch by Japan’s government to position the country as an Asian financial hub.

“These steps are being taken to clarify responsibility for the system outage and the business improvement order,” Japan Exchange said in a statement. “We take this order extremely seriously and will work to prevent a recurrence.”

How One Piece of Hardware Took Down a $6 Trillion Stock Market

Miyahara, 63, joined the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 1988, having started his career at utility Electric Power Development Co. He worked his way up to become president of the exchange in 2015. Under his leadership, the bourse had until this year avoided any of the major trading outages which had blotted its record in the past.

Resignation Precedent

Miyahara’s resignation has precedent. In 2005, Tokyo Stock Exchange President Takuo Tsurushima stepped down after two computer breakdowns in the space of six weeks. Tsurushima was the most senior executive at the bourse at the time, before the TSE merged with the Osaka Stock Exchange to form Japan Exchange Group.

“Compared with the outages seen in early 2000s, this time is far worse,” said Naoki Fujiwara, chief fund manager at Shinkin Asset Management Co., speaking before the Nikkei reported Miyahara’s resignation.

The outage occurred partly due to a change in settings in an update to the Arrowhead trading system in 2015, which was not reflected in the manual supplied by system developer Fujitsu Ltd., the exchange revealed last month. The Arrowhead system was launched to much fanfare in 2010, billed as a modern-day solution after the series of outages on an older system.

The breakdown came on the first day of a new quarter and of the second half of Japan’s fiscal year, when trading volumes would typically be high as many funds adjust their positions. One of Japan’s most closely watched economic indicators, the Bank of Japan’s Tankan survey, was also released just 10 minutes before trading was set to begin, leading to fierce criticism from figures including Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that investors were denied trading opportunities.

Suga also been attempting to make Japan a more inviting location for overseas financiers -- just as the national security law roils Hong Kong. Having decided it could not restart the exchange that day without causing chaos, Japan Exchange has since formed a panel to discuss the rules for resuming trading after stoppages, with results due by the end of March.

