Tokyo bourse operator Japan Exchange Group Inc. is discussing listing companies that have released such plans starting early next year, it said in a statement on Wednesday. The exchange earlier this year requested companies trading below book value to come up with an action plan to raise their market value.

“This might mean more costs for companies, but this will lead to firms being valued more by the market by disclosing necessary information,” said Chizuru Morishita, a researcher at NLI Research Institute.

The list will be updated monthly, while companies that are yet to release their plans but have publicly said it’s considering to, will be categorized accordingly, it said. Those that are trading above price-to-book value of one are also expected to further improve their valuation, it said.

Some companies have responded to TSE’s call earlier this year to boost valuations, helping to spur a rally in the Japanese stock market as foreign investors bet on improved shareholder returns. Still, even after the world-beating gains, the Topix’s price-to-book ratio is about 1.3 times, compared with 4.1 for the S&P 500.

“We believe that this is a major new development, and one which could alter the performance dynamics of the Japanese equities market in the final quarter of 2023,” Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists Bruce Kirk and Kazunori Tatebe wrote in a report.

While the bourse won’t be naming companies that have not responded, such list will likely to “significantly” boost pressure on management teams, they wrote.

The exchange also discussed mandating firms to provide English-language material that are in high demand from overseas investors, based on market cap and foreign ownership, according to a separate statement from the bourse.

