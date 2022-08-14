(Bloomberg) -- In what has been an annus horribilis for most developed-market equities, Japanese investors find their stock benchmarks on the cusp of breaking even for the year.

Helped by a weaker yen and continued stimulus by a resolute Bank of Japan, both the Topix and Nikkei 225 indexes have outperformed peers, closing within one percentage point of positive territory Friday, compared with an MSCI World Index still down some 12%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index is down 16% this year.

While central banks around the world have been tightening monetary policy amid rising inflation, Japan’s has defied convention and stuck to rock bottom interest rates to bolster it’s stuttering economy. That has also pushed the yen lower -- it’s the worst performing Group-of-10 currency this year -- and helped export-heavy Japan Inc. beat forecasts and deliver positive results.

Strategists at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. including Sean Darby see tailwinds ahead that could help Japanese shares push on, including a pick up in money supply, consumer confidence on the brink of turning and a positive economic outlook relative to peers.

“As many economies slip into recession, slowdowns or indeed stagflation, Japan is producing a decent collection of investment ideas that seem to be overshadowed by the BOJ’s unorthodox support of yield curve control,” they wrote in a recent note. The team recommended investors consider a basket of Japanese value shares with exposure to the domestic economy.

Still, not everyone is as positive. Although results from every sector beat or came in line with consensus earnings in the most recent reporting season, only two sectors -- consumer staples and utilities -- saw positive market reactions.

And for foreign investors in Japanese shares, the Nikkei has still fallen about 15% in dollar terms.

Koichi Fujishiro, a senior economist at the Dai-Ichi Life Research Institute, sees limited upside ahead for the bluechip gauge, which closed just above 28,500 on Friday.

“The downside risk factor is still significant and with four months left in the year, it would be difficult for the Nikkei to reach the 30,000 yen level,” he said.

