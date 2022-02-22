New homes stand under construction at the Toll Brothers Inc. Bowes Creek Country Club community in Elgin, Illinois, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release housing starts figures on February 19. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc. reported better-than-expected quarterly orders as demand for its high-end homes continued almost two years into the pandemic.
- Purchase contracts for the three months through January rose 2% from a year earlier to 2,929, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts were expecting 2,844 orders, according to a Bloomberg survey.
Key Insights
- As the largest U.S. builder of luxury homes, Toll Brothers is well-positioned to take advantage of soaring demand for large houses in the suburbs.
- Rising mortgage rates are nudging buyers to act quickly before borrowing costs go higher. And because inventory is tight on the existing-home market, they’re increasingly turning to new construction.
- Toll’s wealthy customers are more immune to rising rates because they have higher incomes. Many are able to pay cash, especially if they had a previous home to sell, or at least make bigger down payments.
- The company faced a tough comparison to its results a year earlier, when it said contracts were up 59%. Still, Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley called this a “solid” quarter. Toll’s gross margin on home sales was 23.6%, up from 20.5% a year earlier. The average price of a home in backlog was $956,000, up from $840,900.
Market Reaction
- Toll shares were little changed in late trading. They had fallen 2.6% in the 12 months through Tuesday’s close.
