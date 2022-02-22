(Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc. reported better-than-expected quarterly orders as demand for its high-end homes continued almost two years into the pandemic.

  • Purchase contracts for the three months through January rose 2% from a year earlier to 2,929, the company said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts were expecting 2,844 orders, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Key Insights

  • As the largest U.S. builder of luxury homes, Toll Brothers is well-positioned to take advantage of soaring demand for large houses in the suburbs.
  • Rising mortgage rates are nudging buyers to act quickly before borrowing costs go higher. And because inventory is tight on the existing-home market, they’re increasingly turning to new construction.
  • Toll’s wealthy customers are more immune to rising rates because they have higher incomes. Many are able to pay cash, especially if they had a previous home to sell, or at least make bigger down payments.
  • The company faced a tough comparison to its results a year earlier, when it said contracts were up 59%. Still, Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley called this a “solid” quarter. Toll’s gross margin on home sales was 23.6%, up from 20.5% a year earlier. The average price of a home in backlog was $956,000, up from $840,900.

Market Reaction

  • Toll shares were little changed in late trading. They had fallen 2.6% in the 12 months through Tuesday’s close.

