(Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc. reported weaker-than-expected order growth as soaring home prices started giving buyers sticker shock. 

  • Purchase contracts for the three months through July climbed 11% from a year earlier to 3,154, the Fort Washington, Pennsylvania-based builder said in a statement Tuesday. That missed the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg of 3,217.

Key Insights

  • Toll and other builders have been raising prices faster than ever before in a market where demand has outpaced supply. Companies now are having to ease up on increases as buyers begin to push back.
  • Toll’s wealthy customer base isn’t as constrained by the country’s existing-home shortage, so they don’t necessarily feel pressured to buy new. Supplies are tightest at the entry level, where first-time buyers are competing with investors. And while sales of higher-end properties are soaring, more listings are available.
  • Across the U.S., builders with more demand than they could handle have limited orders so they can catch up. New-home sales ticked up in July for the first time in four months, government data showed Tuesday.

Market Reaction

  • The shares fell as much as 5% in late trading, They had climbed 40% this year through Tuesday’s close, compared with a 33% gain for an S&P index of homebuilder stocks.

Get More

  • The company will hold a conference call Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. New York time.
  • Toll is teaming up with Sam Zell’s Equity Residential to develop apartments.

 

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.