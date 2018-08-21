(Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc., the biggest U.S. luxury-home builder, gained in early trading after reporting a surge in orders and revenue as the supply of properties on the market remains tight, the labor market stays strong and the threat of rising mortgage rates looms.

The company reported a 27 percent increase in revenue in the fiscal third quarter, to $1.91 billion, and an 18 percent gain in signed contracts at Toll’s housing communities. Its shares rose as much as 15 percent before the start of regular trading and were trading at $37.35 at 8:03 a.m. in New York.

Toll “delivered strong earnings results” and “order growth that slightly exceeded our estimates and consensus, much better than feared despite some weakness in California,” RBC Capital Markets LLC analysts Michael Dahl and Lia Salmansohn said in a note to investors Tuesday morning.

The Horsham, Pennsylvania-based homebuilder is among companies benefiting from a U.S. unemployment rate of 3.9 percent and an aging millennial population moving from renting to owning. The number of U.S. residential properties sold in which construction hadn’t yet started rose to a four-month high, a sign builders will stay busy in coming months, according to the latest U.S. government data.

Homebuyers are at risk of rising borrowing costs, with the rate for 30-year fixed-rated mortgages at 4.53 percent, up more than a percentage point from a year ago, giving them impetus to purchase before they go higher.

To contact the reporter on this story: Daniel Taub in New York at dtaub@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Taub at dtaub@bloomberg.net, Steve Dickson

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.