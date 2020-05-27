Toll Brothers Surges on Recent Gain in Deposits for New Homes

(Bloomberg) -- Toll Brothers Inc. shares surged after the company said that deposits on new homes were up in recent weeks, a potential sign of optimism for the luxury housing market.

The homebuilder, which focused on higher-end customers, reported orders for the second quarter that missed estimates and said the key metric had plunged starting March 16, when much of the economy shut down to stem the spread of coronavirus.

But investors shrugged off those results, focusing instead on a 13% year-over-year gain this month in deposits, which the company called a “leading indicator of current market demand.”

“We are very encouraged by recent deposit activity.” Chief Executive Officer Douglas Yearley said in a statement.

Toll Brothers jumped more than 10% to $36.47 in late trading in New York. The stock was down 16% this year through Wednesday’s close, but has rallied in recent weeks. A surprise gain in U.S. new-home sales has stoked optimism that the housing market is holding up, even with job losses mounting.

Earlier this week, an index that tracks homebuilders surged to the highest level since March 6.

