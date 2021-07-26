11m ago
Tom Barrack pleads not guilty to UAE illegal lobbying charges
Bloomberg News,
Tom Barrack pleaded not guilty to charges that he illegally lobbied the U.S. government on behalf of the United Arab Emirates and lied to investigators about it.
Barrack, the founder of Colony Capital Inc. and a Trump ally, appeared in a Brooklyn courtroom Monday to answer the charges, brought by prosecutors from the Eastern District of New York.
Barrack, 74, posted a US$250 million bond Friday and agreed to wear a GPS ankle bracelet and limit his movements as part of a bail deal that allows him to be free ahead of his trial in New York. He had been in jail since his arrest in California Tuesday, along with Matthew Grimes, 27, who worked for him.
Grimes also pleaded not guilty in Brooklyn. He was freed from the same California jail Friday after posting US$5 million bond.
