(Bloomberg) -- Federal prosecutors in New York say Colony Capital Inc. founder Tom Barrack, who is accused of illegal lobbying, has created a potential conflict of interest by paying for the defense lawyers hired by his former assistant, who was also charged in the case.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Brian M. Cogan on Thursday, prosecutors said Barrack agreed to advance legal fees to Matthew Grimes after the two were arrested in July. Both were charged with illegally lobbying for the United Arab Emirates in an effort to influence U.S. foreign policy.

The agreement causes a possible conflict for Grimes’s attorneys, prosecutors told the judge. It could influence the advice they provide the former assistant on issues including cooperating with the government against Barrack or whether he should testify in his own defense -- which could implicate his co-defendant, the government said.

Prosecutors asked the judge to hold a hearing to determine whether there is a conflict and whether Grimes is willing to waive his right to independent counsel.

Lawyers for Barrack and Grimes didn’t immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the letter.

The case is USA v Al Malik Alshahhi et al, 1:21-cr-00371, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

