Hedge Fund Millennium to Expand in Paris With New Office for 100 Employees
Millennium Management has taken a lease in central Paris in a bid to expand its presence in the French capital.
(Bloomberg) -- The criminal trial of Tom Barrack, the Colony Capital Inc. founder who is accused of acting as an unregistered agent of the United Arab Emirates, will begin on Sept. 7 with jury selection, a judge said Wednesday.
U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan told lawyers at a hearing that he expects the proceeding to last three weeks in federal court in Brooklyn, New York, though the start date could be upended by classified information tied to the case. By early June, prosecutors will file a confidential summary of the classified material, which will be reviewed by the judge.
Barrack attorney Daniel Petrocelli urged the judge to proceed to trial as quickly as possible, given the investigation began several years ago.
“The time that has elapsed has taken an excruciating and devastating toll on Mr. Barrack,” Petrocelli said. “It’s our desire to get to trial as soon as possible.”
Barrack, a former top fundraiser for Donald Trump, was charged in July with illegally lobbying for the UAE, as well as obstruction of justice and lying to federal officials during a 2019 interview. His former assistant, Matthew Grimes, also was charged with illegal lobbying. Both have pleaded not guilty and deny wrongdoing.
The case is U.S. v. Al Malik Alshahhi, 21-cr-00371, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.