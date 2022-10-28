(Bloomberg) -- NFL superstar Tom Brady and model Gisele Bundchen have finalized their divorce, ending a 13-year union between two of the highest earners in the worlds of sports and fashion.

Brady, 45, and Bundchen, 42, both announced Friday on Instagram that they made their split official.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce,” Brady said in his post. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Bundchen said in her own statement that the couple had “grown apart” over the course of their marriage.

“While it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” the supermodel said.

The news follows weeks of speculation, as well as reports that the pair hired divorce attorneys earlier this month. In a cover story for Elle Magazine, Bundchen, who slowed her modeling career to focus on raising the couple’s two children, said she was getting back into the workforce.

“I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife,” Bundchen said in the interview. “And now it’s going to be my turn.”

Power Couple

Although the net worth of Brady and Bundchen doesn’t come close to the money that was at stake in the divorces of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates or Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott, they have been among the highest-paid professionals in their respective fields.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has earned more than $332 million from 23 seasons in the National Football League, according to financial database Spotrac. He has endorsement deals with Under Armour Inc. and Hertz Global Holdings Inc., among other big brands. Currently the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he plans to join Fox Sports as an analyst once his playing career is over. The size of that deal is unclear -- Fox disputed a New York Post report that it was valued at $375 million over 10 years.

Bundchen has had deals with major brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein and H&M. She was also a longtime model for Victoria’s Secret & Co.

The pair also took an equity stake in crypto firm FTX in 2021 as part of a long-term partnership. The company was last valued at $32 billion in January.

‘Unfinished Business’

Brady previously announced his retirement from the NFL in February. In a lengthy social media post, he said he needed to “focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention” and called his family with Bundchen his “greatest achievement.”

At the time, Bundchen also took to social media to express support for Brady’s retirement. “I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life,” she said.

A month and half later, Brady reversed the decision. “I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” he wrote.

The Buccaneers finished the 2021 season with a 13-4 record, and have lost five of their last six games.

(Updates with detail throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.