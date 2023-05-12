May 12, 2023
Tom Brady in Talks to Become Raiders Limited Partner, ESPN Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tom Brady is in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders to become a limited partner of the franchise, setting up the possibility of becoming a stakeholder in another local sports team alongside owner Mark Davis.
Conversations about the NFL legend’s investment in Davis’ Raiders — which is expected to be “passive” — have been ongoing for weeks, ESPN said.
Any deal Brady reaches would see him not gain any control of team operations on both the business and football sides of the organization.
Should a deal be reached between both sides, Brady would need the approval of at least 24 team owners for him to officially become a limited partner.
In March, Brady announced that he had acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces, a team also owned by Davis.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.