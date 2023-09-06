(Bloomberg) -- Delta Air Lines Inc. named renowned former quarterback Tom Brady as a strategic adviser to help develop training and “teamwork tools” for employees and to take part in marketing the carrier’s brand.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback, who announced his retirement from the NFL in February, has been putting his celebrity status to work. In August, he invested in British football club Birmingham City, where he’ll work with the board on marketing efforts. He also purchased a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, a WNBA team, in March.

Brady, who signed a “long-term” contact with the Atlanta-based airline and said his mother worked as a flight attendant, will help accelerate Delta’s “drive to continuously improve,” Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said in a statement.

