(Bloomberg) -- It’s never too early to start considering trade targets for your playoff matchups.

Let’s take a look at some players you should be targeting now. Most of them have struggled the past few weeks and you might be able to pry them loose for a reasonable price.

Cardinals’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been hampered with an ankle injury. He’s been a non-factor in two of the last three weeks. Attempts to trade for him earlier in the season would have been futile, but he might be on the trading block now.

Another player battling injury is Joe Mixon. The Bengals’ running back has missed the last two games because of a foot injury. Before being sidelined, Mixon was getting a ton of touches. In the fantasy playoffs, he gets the Cowboys and Texans.

If you can’t get Mixon, take a look at Clyde Edwards-Helaire. The Chiefs have been doing all their scoring through the air lately and he’s only averaged about six rushing attempts in his last three games, but Kansas City will rely more on the ground game as we get closer to playoff time.

Tom Brady is coming off his worst game of the season with three interceptions against the Saints, but Brady has three great matchups against the Vikings, Falcons and Lions during the fantasy playoffs. Also take a look at his receiver Chris Godwin. He’s been injured, but could be back to full speed by week 14.

Jared Goff is another quarterback with a friendly slate of games during the fantasy playoffs. He gets the Patriots, Jets and the worst pass defense in the league, the Seahawks.

And for the desperate out there, the Jets play Seattle in week 14. That makes quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jamison Crowder viable roster additions.

Here’s how our week nine picks fared:

Bulls

QB: Josh Allen: (Actual 36, Proj. 21.9)

TE: T.J. Hockenson: (Actual 14.9, Proj. 13)

Bears

QB: Matthew Stafford: (Actual 10.4, Proj. 17.9)

RB: David Johnson: (Actual 1.6, Proj. 14.8)

RB: Chase Edmonds: (Actual 11.8, Proj. 16.5)

WR: Adam Thielen: (Actual 5.8, Proj. 17)

TE: Hunter Henry: (Actual 7.3, Proj. 10.7)

Low Volatility

WR: Robby Anderson: (Actual 15.3, Proj. 16)

Week 10 Value Plays

QB: Jared Goff: Going to take a shot with the Rams QB playing Seattle. The Seahawks defense is on pace to give up the most passing yards in NFL history. (Projected for 18.7 points)

QB: Tom Brady: Betting the Bucs QB will bounce back after his dismal performance against the Saints. He faces the Panthers, who gave up four touchdown passes last week. (19.1 points)

RB: James Conner: The Steelers running back has been a disappointment. But, he gets the Bengals who are giving up a league worst 5.2 yards per rushing attempt. (16 points)

RB: Duke Johnson: Looks like Johnson is in line for a start as David Johnson recovers from a concussion. Got 20 touches last week and should see more of the same against the Browns, his former team. (9.5 points)

WR: Robert Woods: Pairing him up with Jared Goff. Faces the historically weak Seattle defense. (17.3 points)

WR: Jerry Jeudy: The Broncos rookie has been coming on lately. Jeudy has been targeted 24 times in the past two games. Had a touchdown with 125 yards receiving last week. (14.7 points)

TE: Dallas Goedert: Only had one catch in his last matchup against the Giants. But, he’s healthy now and I’m predicting he’ll score this week. (10.2 points)

TE: Robert Tonyan: Has not scored since his three touchdown game in week four. Tonyan gets a nice matchup this week against the Jaguars, who are among the worst teams in the league at containing tight ends. (9.3 points)

