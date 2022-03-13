(Bloomberg) -- Tom Brady says he is coming back for a 23rd season in the National Football League, after previously saying he was retiring.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” the 44-year-old quarterback said in a tweet.

Brady, who had called it a career about six weeks earlier in an Instagram post, said that he had unfinished business and would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

