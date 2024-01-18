(Bloomberg) -- BetMGM, one of the largest US sportsbook operators, has enlisted NFL great Tom Brady to star in a new campaign that will include the company’s first Super Bowl ad.

Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and Swingers actor Vince Vaughn will also be featured in the BetMGM series of ads, the company said Thursday in a release.

BetMGM is a joint venture between casino giant MGM Resorts International and UK’s Entain Plc. The game will be played Feb. 11 in Las Vegas, MGM’s home town. BetMGM is planning other promotions around the game including a concert for customers.

“Our first-ever big game commercial showcases Las Vegas as home for the game as well as what we consider to be BetMGM’s home,” BetMGM’s Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost said in a statement Thursday. “We couldn’t be happier with the talent we have assembled for the ad, and the connection they have to our brand.”

MGM shares rose to a session high following the announcement, climbing as much as 2.9% to $42.75 in New York trading.

