Tom Brady says he is coming back for a 23rd season in the National Football League, after previously saying he was retiring.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” the 44-year-old quarterback said in a tweet.

Brady, who had called it a career about six weeks earlier in an Instagram post, said that he had unfinished business and would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

“Tom is the greatest quarterback of all time who is still playing at an elite level,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement.

Over the course of his career, Brady has accumulated seven Super Bowl championships, three MVPs and five Super Bowl MVPs.