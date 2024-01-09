(Bloomberg) -- Tom Cruise, who has done some of his biggest movies with Paramount Pictures, is partnering with rival Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. to develop new film franchises.

The star will have an office on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, the company said in a release on Tuesday.

Cruise, 61, has a long-running relationship with Paramount that includes starring in and producing the Top Gun and Mission Impossible films. He’s always made movies for other studios, however, including memorable roles for Warner Bros. in pictures such as Risky Business and Eyes Wide Shut.

The star partnered with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc. in 2006 to bring back the United Artists brand after a public fight with then-Paramount chief Sumner Redstone. The United Artists revival wasn’t successful.

The Warner Bros. studio is under new management since its 2022 merger with cable TV channel operator Discovery Inc. In the statement, studio co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said they discussed bringing Cruise back to Warner Bros. even before they joined the company.

Paramount still has another Mission Impossible film in development.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.