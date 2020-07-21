(Bloomberg) -- The rally that lifted U.S. stocks out of a six-week trading range has more room to go, according to Tom DeMark, who came close to calling this year’s bear-market bottom.

The S&P 500 Index is likely to approach the 3,500 level before buyers are exhausted, said the founder of DeMark Analytics LLC, which specializes in identifying market turning points. More precisely, the index could climb to 3,486 in the next few weeks as the broader market catches up with a rally that has been dominated by technology shares and as short sellers buy back stocks to limit losses, he said.

That target represents roughly a 7% gain from the benchmark gauge’s recent levels and would be 100 points above the all-time high reached in February.

“The catch-up will be fast,” DeMark said by phone. “And it’s going to catch people off guard.”

The prediction is based on DeMark’s “countdown” study that involves comparing a security’s closing price to its highest or lowest levels two days earlier. Cycles of “exhaustion” develop when a pattern continues 13 times. The S&P 500 just produced its sixth count Monday and the Nasdaq 100 was on count 12.

Stocks have extended gains into a fourth straight week, propelling the S&P 500 out of a 250-point band that had confined its move since early June. While Monday’s advance was led by darling stocks such as software makers, Tuesday resumed a recent trend in which investors seek out laggards, a process of widening market participation that to DeMark usually coincides with the final phase of a rally. Last week, the Nasdaq 100 fell for the first time in three weeks while the S&P 500 advanced, bolstered by industrial and commodity shares.

“The Nasdaq is going to struggle,” DeMark said. “It may wait for the S&P 500 to record its high” before a meaningful selloff.

DeMark Analytics makes money by charging traders for access to its indicators. It also sells subscriptions on the Bloomberg Professional Service. Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News, takes a percentage.

In March, DeMark’s prediction that a market bottom was forming came on the day the S&P 500 ended a 34% plunge. His projection for the gauge to dip below 2,100 was a bit off -- it bottomed at 2,191.86 -- and his call for an 11% rally followed by a range trading was too conservative. The index rallied 18% over the first three days from the trough.

