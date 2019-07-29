(Bloomberg) -- As House Democrats examine whether to recommend articles of impeachment for Donald Trump, presidential contender Tom Steyer argued that it would be good politics for his party.

Steyer, 62, was an early proponent of impeachment, though he has usually justified the action on what he says are moral grounds. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, he said advancing a case would mobilize young and disaffected voters who believe neither party is listening to them.

“It will always be good politics to tell the truth, protect the Constitution and protect the American people,” the billionaire hedge fund manager said. Action would speak to the “tens of millions of Americans who don’t vote, because they don’t believe in the system,” he said.

Surveys show that majorities of Democratic voters favor impeachment but most Americans don’t want Congress to remove the president from office. House Democratic leaders have approached the issue cautiously for fear of being perceived as overreaching in their opposition to Trump.

Coming Up This Week:

Twenty candidates will be in Detroit for the second round of Democratic debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Night one will feature:

Steve Bullock, Montana governor

Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor

John Delaney, former U.S. congressman from Maryland

John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor

Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota

Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. congressman from Texas

Tim Ryan, U.S. congressman from Ohio

Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont

Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts

Marianne Williamson, author

Here are the candidates who will appear on night two:

Joe Biden, former vice president

Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California

Andrew Yang, entrepreneur

Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development

Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey

Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii

Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado

Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor

Jay Inslee, Washington governor

Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York

