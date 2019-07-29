37m ago
Tom Steyer Says Impeachment Is Good Politics: Campaign Update
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- As House Democrats examine whether to recommend articles of impeachment for Donald Trump, presidential contender Tom Steyer argued that it would be good politics for his party.
Steyer, 62, was an early proponent of impeachment, though he has usually justified the action on what he says are moral grounds. Speaking on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday, he said advancing a case would mobilize young and disaffected voters who believe neither party is listening to them.
“It will always be good politics to tell the truth, protect the Constitution and protect the American people,” the billionaire hedge fund manager said. Action would speak to the “tens of millions of Americans who don’t vote, because they don’t believe in the system,” he said.
Surveys show that majorities of Democratic voters favor impeachment but most Americans don’t want Congress to remove the president from office. House Democratic leaders have approached the issue cautiously for fear of being perceived as overreaching in their opposition to Trump.
Coming Up This Week:
Twenty candidates will be in Detroit for the second round of Democratic debates on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Night one will feature:
- Steve Bullock, Montana governor
- Pete Buttigieg, South Bend, Indiana, mayor
- John Delaney, former U.S. congressman from Maryland
- John Hickenlooper, former Colorado governor
- Amy Klobuchar, U.S. senator from Minnesota
- Beto O’Rourke, former U.S. congressman from Texas
- Tim Ryan, U.S. congressman from Ohio
- Bernie Sanders, U.S. senator from Vermont
- Elizabeth Warren, U.S. senator from Massachusetts
- Marianne Williamson, author
Here are the candidates who will appear on night two:
- Joe Biden, former vice president
- Kamala Harris, U.S. senator from California
- Andrew Yang, entrepreneur
- Julian Castro, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development
- Cory Booker, U.S. senator from New Jersey
- Tulsi Gabbard, U.S. congresswoman from Hawaii
- Michael Bennet, U.S. senator from Colorado
- Bill de Blasio, New York City mayor
- Jay Inslee, Washington governor
- Kirsten Gillibrand, U.S. senator from New York
To contact the reporter on this story: Sahil Kapur in Washington at skapur39@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Wendy Benjaminson at wbenjaminson@bloomberg.net, Max Berley
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.