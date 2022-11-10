(Bloomberg) -- The stock market’s surge after softer-than-expected US inflation data is overdone and will likely reverse in coming days, said Victoria Fernandez, chief market strategist at Crossmark Global Investments.

“We’re getting a little bit over our skis, and we’ve done that before,” Fernandez told Bloomberg TV. “We still have a fed funds rate that is 250 basis points below inflation. So if you’re telling me this is the all-clear sign, I’m just not agreeing with you on that.”

The S&P 500 Index surged the most in more than two years on Thursday and Treasury yields tumbled after the US consumer price index rose less than forecast last month, fueling bets that the Federal Reserve can slow its aggressive rate-hike campaign.

The core consumer price index decelerated to 6.3% in October on an annual basis, from the four-decade high set in September.

Traders lowered the odds of another three-quarter-point rate boost in December after the data, while still pricing in a half-point hike, with further tightening to follow.

Fernandez pointed to a still-challenging backdrop for stocks, given that the Fed isn’t likely to stop tightening based on one data release. What’s more, the fundamentals for many of the highly valued technology stocks rallying Thursday haven’t changed, and oil prices are still volatile.

“I’m surprised that we’re seeing such a positive move in the markets,” she said. “I would expect we’re gonna give some of this back, if not tomorrow, probably beginning of next week.”

