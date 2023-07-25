(Bloomberg) -- There are so many bulls in the US stock market that any disappointment on the economy or earnings poses a risk to the rally, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.

Investor exposure to the S&P 500 remains extended and one-sided, even after bullish momentum has waned in recent weeks, a team including Chris Montagu said. About $10.7 billion of long positions on futures closed out last week, leaving net long positions at over $70 billion, the strategists noted.

“Overall positioning risk remains elevated and of concern, with notional levels still near long-term highs, if the current economic and earnings outlook were to abruptly surprise to the downside,” they wrote in a note.

US equities have surged about 19% this year, fueled by the buzz around artificial intelligence and bets the Federal Reserve will pivot its monetary policy before the economy faces a significant slowdown. Investors are bracing this week for comments from Chair Jerome Powell after the Fed’s rate decision on Wednesday, as well as a flood of corporate earnings.

Analysts slashed estimates in the run-up to the earnings season, setting a lower bar for companies. While the S&P 500 has risen about 1% since reporting kicked off in earnest on July 14, investors have punished firms that disappointed, such as Netflix Inc., which fell the most this year after its guidance missed estimates.

