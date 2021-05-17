(Bloomberg) -- Republican Senator Pat Toomey says he doubts that former President Donald Trump will remain the GOP’s “de facto” leader by the next presidential election, and he said the party should reject Trump’s populist message in favor of a traditional small-government approach as it looks toward the 2022 midterm elections.

“I don’t think he will be seen as the de facto leader of the party, certainly not by 2024,” Toomey, who isn’t seeking re-election to his Pennsylvania seat in 2022, said on Bloomberg TV’s “Balance of Power,” in an interview Monday. “And in 2022, I think we’ve got a very good shot at winning.”

Toomey said Trump was protectionist, a populist and favored “lots of big government spending.” The party would be best positioned to retake control of the Senate and House by stressing lower taxes and policies that can expand job creation, he said. Toomey said the Biden administration is engaging in liberal overreach across its agenda. And because the party out of power historically fares well in midterm elections, Toomey said, voters are likely to reward the GOP in 2022.

Trump has retained major influence in the party and continues to have a fervent following among voters. He’s lashed out at Republican critics, and waged a public campaign against Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney, who was ousted last week from the No. 3 House GOP leadership position after her frequent criticisms of Trump. She was replaced by Trump loyalist Representative Elise Stefanik of New York.

Toomey is one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol during his second impeachment trial in January, and one of the first to acknowledge Joe Biden’s presidential victory. He earlier said Trump’s refusal to concede the 2020 election to Biden was “a lawless attempt to retain power.”

Toomey announced in October that he wouldn’t seek re-election to the Senate in 2022, saying he wants to spend more time with his family, which has remained in Pennsylvania. His seat is rated a “toss-up” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

