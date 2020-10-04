(Bloomberg) -- Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey has decided he won’t run for re-election in 2022, nor will he run for governor, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing sources it didn’t identify.

Toomey, a Republican who’s in his second term, is among the chamber’s most conservative members on government spending as well as a staunch free-trade advocate and critic of many of President Donald Trump’s trade policies. He also was the co-author of bipartisan legislation expanding background checks for firearms, which was filibustered by Republicans.

Steve Kelly, a Toomey spokesman, declined to comment on the report other than to confirm that Toomey planned to make an announcement Monday.

