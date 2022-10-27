(Bloomberg) -- Africa’s top health official said an Ebola outbreak in Uganda is being kept under control by a successful contact-tracing campaign.

The Ebola Sudan strain is “not getting out of hand,” Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director Ahmed Ogwell Ouma told a media briefing Thursday. “We have a relatively complete picture of the progress of that particular outbreak.”

So far, 109 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the East African nation, of which 31 people have died and 34 have recovered, according to Ouma. The first infection was detected on Sept. 20 and it’s spread to at least six of Uganda’s more than 100 districts.

Although there is no cure for Ebola, the early identification of cases and treatment of symptoms greatly increases chances of survival. Vaccines that helped curb a recent outbreak in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo are ineffective against the strain in Uganda and a clinical trial of new shots is scheduled to start within two weeks.

Health authorities have been able to follow up with 98% of the 2,694 people identified as contacts of those infected during the current outbreak, Ouma said. “All the cases that have been documented can be traced back to a known case,” he said.

Read: Uganda to Start Ebola Vaccine Trials in Two Weeks as Cases Rise

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.