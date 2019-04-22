(Bloomberg) -- Algerian authorities on Monday detained five of the OPEC member’s top businessmen in connection with a corruption probe, as the interim nation plunges ahead with a rocky transition after the ouster of President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Topping the list of those brought in for questioning was Issab Rebrab, head of the Groupe Cevital, the country’s largest private employer and biggest non-energy exporting firm, state-run television reported. Rebrab’s spokesman Mouloud Ouali denied the billionaire had been arrested, saying he was only brought in for questioning. The other four were brothers from the Kouninef family, which is believed to be close to Bouteflika.

The detentions come days after authorities also summoned former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia and Finance Minister Mohamed Loukal, a former central bank governor, in relation to an investigation into squandering public funds.

The crackdown follows repeated calls by the army’s powerful chief of staff, Ahmed Gaid Salah, who urged judicial authorities to begin holding accountable the “gang” -- a reference to those close to the ousted president and who are widely blamed for mismanaging the North African nation’s finances.

