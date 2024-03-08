(Bloomberg) -- Owners of Japfa Ltd., the second-largest poultry maker in Indonesia, are considering taking the Singapore-listed company private and have started talks for a loan that would back any such move, according to people familiar with the matter.

Discussions have been held with several banks and at least one private credit fund for an around $150 million loan, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the deliberations are private.

A potential delisting of the company is under discussion and no final decision has been made, the people said.

Japfa shares climbed 8% to S$0.215, the biggest intraday gain since Nov. 28, following the report by Bloomberg News, and giving the company a market value of $329 million.

Founded in the 1970s, Japfa has facilities in Indonesia, Vietnam, India, Myanmar and Bangladesh, operating in the production and processing of poultry, swine, aquaculture and beef, as well as packaged food, according to its website.

The company’s 2023 annual report lists four substantial shareholders with the surname Santosa — the same as the firm’s founder Ferry Teguh Santosa. One is Renaldo Santosa, a member of Japfa’s board of directors who had a total interest of 60.70% as of last March. He didn’t respond to emails from Bloomberg News requesting comment. A Japfa representative declined to comment.

