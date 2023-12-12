(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s largest pension fund is increasing exposure to the fast-growing private credit market to boost returns amid shrinking bank balance sheets and tightening regulation.

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd., which manages more than A$300 billion ($198 billion) of assets, has increased an investment mandate with private credit specialist Churchill Asset Management to $1.5 billion from $250 million.

“From a private market perspective, we think it beats infrastructure and property,” Nick Ward, AustralianSuper’s head of private credit, said from New York in an interview on Tuesday. “Margins have increased to take into account the higher risk environment,” adding that Churchill typically focuses on senior loans to US middle market companies at yields of around 11% to 12%.

AustralianSuper has over $4.5 billion invested in private credit globally and is expecting to triple the exposure in the coming years. Its bet on the $1.6 trillion market underscores growing interest in the asset class following the 2008 financial crisis that saw regulators clamping down on risky lending by banks.

All of the fund’s loans are offshore due to the relatively small size of the Australian market, as it seeks opportunities in Europe and the US, Ward said.

Middle Market

Churchill’s president and chief executive officer, Ken Kencel, is betting on growth in middle market companies — borrowers he defines with a credit profile of B+ to BB- and cashflows of between $25 million and $100 million.

“These are good scale businesses and market leading companies and we believe the risk adjusted returns in the traditional middle market are the most attractive,” he said.

But for the private credit sector, a lack of transparency and regulation has become a source of concern. UBS Group AG Chairman Colm Kelleher and Pimco executives warned in November of growing risks, such as a lack of transparency - a view that Kencel disagrees with.

“We are not seeing any signs of any type of bubble or indications we’re approaching one,” he said. “We report to our investors every quarter with a tremendous amount of detail,” referring to the performance of each loan and its risk rating.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.