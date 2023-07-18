(Bloomberg) -- Steve Pettigrew, Bank of America Corp.’s co-head of software investment banking, is leaving the firm to join UBS Group AG, according to people familiar with the matter.

Pettigrew will start at UBS as a software banker, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. He had been at Bank of America for nearly five years, according to his LinkedIn profile, and was named co-head of software investment banking in 2018.

The move follows the departure of Bank of America’s former co-head of software investment banking Ron Eliasek, who is joining Jefferies Financial Group Inc., Bloomberg News has reported.

Pettigrew previously worked as a software banker at Citigroup Inc. and Deutsche Bank AG.

A representative for UBS declined to comment.

“We significantly built up our software coverage over the last two years and have a deep and talented team,” a representative for Bank of America said in an emailed statement.

