(Bloomberg) -- KAA Gent, one of Belgium’s top football teams, is seeking to sell a stake in the club, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News.

Potential buyers are being offered a “unique opportunity to acquire an iconic, stable and well-managed top-tier Belgian football club,” Tifosy, which is advising the club’s owners, said in the documents.

Gent, which is fifth in the standings in Belgium’s top division, the Pro League, has played 15 times in Uefa’s Europa League and once in the elite tournament, the Champions league, according to the sales document.

Belgian football, which has nurtured some of the world’s top stars, such as Napoli’s Victor Osimhen and Lille’s Jonathan David, has attracted several foreign investors to its clubs in recent years.

Standard Liege was bought last year by the Miami-based 777 Partners LLC and RWK Molenbeek was recently bought by John Textor’s Eagle Holdings.

Gent’s stadium holds around 20,000 spectators. Representatives for Gent and Tifosy declined to comment.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.