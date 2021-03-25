(Bloomberg) -- Belgian soccer team Club Brugge is considering shelving its initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Club Brugge is struggling to attract sufficient demand for its shares, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. The team had originally planned to price the IPO Thursday and begin trading Friday on Euronext Brussels, according to a prospectus filed last week.

Discussions are ongoing, and Club Brugge could still decide to proceed with the listing or modify the IPO timetable, the people said. Grizzly Sports NV, an investor group led by Chairman Bart Verhaeghe, had planned to sell at least 30% of the company in the IPO.

Club Brugge’s shares were being offered at 17.50 euros to 22.50 euros apiece, giving it market value of 229 million euros ($271 million) at the midpoint, according to its prospectus. If the listing is scrapped, it won’t affect the team’s plans for a new stadium, as Club Brugge wasn’t raising any new funds in the IPO.

Credit Suisse Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Berenberg and Belfius Bank are working on the listing.

A representative for Club Brugge declined to comment.

