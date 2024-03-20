(Bloomberg) -- National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made a surprise visit to Kyiv and vowed that the US House of Representatives would approve a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, saying there was no need to come up with other plans to get the country the help it needs.

“I’m confident that we will achieve Plan A,” Sullivan told reporters in Kyiv. “We will get a strong bipartisan vote in the House for an assistance package for Ukraine, and we will get that money out the door as we should. So I don’t think we need to speak today about plan B.”

Sullivan’s visit was meant to reassure Ukraine about the future of US aid, which has been stuck for months. House Speaker Mike Johnson has refused to act on a $95 billion package passed by the Senate that includes aid for Ukraine, Taiwan and Israel.

In the third year of the invasion, Ukraine’s troops are struggling to overcome a shortage of ammunition and personnel. Ukrainian forces suffered several setbacks over the past months, generating concern in Kyiv that Russia could gain the upper hand by the summer unless allies step up military and financial aid.

Last week, the White House announced $300 million in military assistance. At the time, Sullivan said Ukraine was being forced to ration ammunition because of the US holdup.

“I’m not going to make predictions about exactly when this will get done, but we are working to get it done as soon as possible,” Sullivan said in Kyiv.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, was also recently in Kyiv, and said he told President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that former President Donald Trump’s idea of delivering aid in the form of a no-interest waivable loan “is the most likely path forward.”

